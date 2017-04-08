Six things to do in the next 72 hours: April 8, 9 and 10

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow
ACTIVITY: FAMILY CHURCH OPEN DAY
Empower Centre Havant, Saturday, 11.30am-2.30pm
Everyone’s favourite pig is teaming up with Family Church Havant to kick-start the Easter holidays with a free fun day full of face painting and egg hunting.
ACOUSTIC: BEN MARWOOD
Southsea Sound, Albert Road, Saturday, 1-4pm
Following a lengthy break, singer-songwriter Ben Marwood’s return to Portsmouth sent fans into a frenzy, prompting him to play an extra matinee.
HISTORY: THE NAO VICTORIA LIVES ON
Gunwharf Quays Marina, Saturday and Sunday
Experience life as a pirate on board a replica of the first ship to circumnavigate the globe as it docks in Portsmouth for a weekend full of family-friendly activites.
CLASSICAL: BSO’S STAGE AND SCREEN SPECTACULAR
O2 Guildhall, Southampton, Saturday, 7.30pm
Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and Inspiration Choir Southampton will join forces for a show-stopping concert of music from stage and screen.
COMEDY: JIMMY CARR
Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday, 7.30pm
A 17-year career has propelled Jimmy Carr to the status of stand-up royalty. Relive the funnyman’s lewdest and crudest moments on his Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour.
STAGE: THE VERA LYNN STORY
Kings Theatre, Southsea, Sunday, 3.30pm
In this authentic stage biography, Samantha takes the role of Dame Vera Lynn to recall the highs and lows of the Forces Sweetheart’s 100 years – and counting!