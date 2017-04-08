Six things to do in the next 72 hours: April 8, 9 and 10

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

ACTIVITY: FAMILY CHURCH OPEN DAY

Empower Centre Havant, Saturday, 11.30am-2.30pm

Everyone’s favourite pig is teaming up with Family Church Havant to kick-start the Easter holidays with a free fun day full of face painting and egg hunting.

ACOUSTIC: BEN MARWOOD

Southsea Sound, Albert Road, Saturday, 1-4pm

Following a lengthy break, singer-songwriter Ben Marwood’s return to Portsmouth sent fans into a frenzy, prompting him to play an extra matinee.

HISTORY: THE NAO VICTORIA LIVES ON

Gunwharf Quays Marina, Saturday and Sunday

Experience life as a pirate on board a replica of the first ship to circumnavigate the globe as it docks in Portsmouth for a weekend full of family-friendly activites.

CLASSICAL: BSO’S STAGE AND SCREEN SPECTACULAR

O2 Guildhall, Southampton, Saturday, 7.30pm

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra and Inspiration Choir Southampton will join forces for a show-stopping concert of music from stage and screen.

COMEDY: JIMMY CARR

Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday, 7.30pm

A 17-year career has propelled Jimmy Carr to the status of stand-up royalty. Relive the funnyman’s lewdest and crudest moments on his Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour.

STAGE: THE VERA LYNN STORY

Kings Theatre, Southsea, Sunday, 3.30pm

In this authentic stage biography, Samantha takes the role of Dame Vera Lynn to recall the highs and lows of the Forces Sweetheart’s 100 years – and counting!