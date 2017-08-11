Search

Six things to do in the next 72 hours: August 12, 13 and 14

The International Kite Festival returns to Southsea this weekend for its 26th year. Picture: Ian Hargreaves
Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

ROCK: CAPITAL FUZZ

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Saturday, 7.30pm

It may have been three years since their last headline show in the city, but Fareham-based alt-rock act Capital Fuzz have still got the chops.

STAGE: UMBRELLA FESTIVAL

Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, Saturday, 11am-4pm

The Umbrella Festival will celebrate the diverse culture of Portsmouth through live music, performances and various arts and craft stalls.

DAY OUT: KITE FESTIVAL

Southsea Common, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-5pm

The 26th International Kite Festival will see dozens of enthusiasts from across the globe taking part in this popular annual event.

CONCERT: MARINES SCHOOL OF MUSIC

Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday, 2pm

The Royal Marines School of Music’s bumper summer concert will feature performances from the concert band, big band and the unforgettable Corps of Drums.

THEATRE: SHAKESPEARE IN THE GARDEN

King’s Head, Wickham, Sunday, 4pm

The Open Bar Theatre troupe return for a new season of Shakespeare In The Garden, with their unique alfresco pub production of The Comedy Of Errors, in aid of Shooting Star Chase.

NOSTALGIA: JACK UP THE ’80S

Smallbrook Stadium, Isle of Wight, Saturday and Sunday

It’s time to revel in some musical nostalgia as Right Said Fred, Jason Donovan, Alexander O’Neal and more play at the Jack Up The ’80s festival.