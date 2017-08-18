Six things to do in the next 72 hours: August 19, 20 and 21

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

STAGE: HI-DE-HI!

The Station Theatre, Hayling Island, until August 26

HIADS bring their hilarious adaptation of sitcom classic Hi-de-Hi! home to the island where much of the original TV show was filmed.

MUSEUM: BUTTERFLY HOUSE

Cumberland House, Southsea, Saturday, 3pm

Following the demolition of the old enclosure earlier this year, Portsmouth’s long-awaited new tropical butterfly house gets its grand opening.

NOSTALGIA: VIVA PORT SOLENT

The Boardwalk, Port Solent, Saturday, from 2pm

It’s Viva Port Solent at the ultimate Elvis anniversary event – visitors can revel in free live music, enjoy an outdoor cinema and entertainment for all the family.

MOTORING: CLOCKTOWER CLASSICS

Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, Sunday, 10am-4pm

Clocktower Classics takes over Portsmouth once again, with more than 100 classics cars, vintage bikes and scooters set to be on display.

EXHIBITION: CRAFTS IN THE TOWER

The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Sunday, 11am-4pm

Artists will be showing off their creations at this month’s Crafts in The Tower. Clare Wilson, who creates beautiful works in glass, will have her work on show for the first time.

CINEMA: CHASING TRANE

Chichester Cinema, Monday, 9pm

See the UK premiere of Chasing Trane, a documentary narrated by Denzel Washington which looks at the life and the legacy of jazz pioneer John Coltane.