Six things to do in the next 72 hours: August 26, 27 and 28

FESTIVAL: VICTORIOUS
Southsea Seafront, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-11pm
Welsh rockers Stereophonics will be knocking out the hits as they headline Victorious Festival tonight, before Elbow wrap things up tomorrow.
WORKSHOP: WRITERS RETREAT
Friendship House, Southsea, Saturday, 10am
At Writers HQ’s one-day retreat, you can spend the day in a room with fellow creatives, limitless caffeine, no distractions and no excuses.
CINEMA: INTERNATIONAL FILM FEST FINALE
Chichester Cinema, Sunday, 10.30am and 6.30pm
Back to Burgundy – the latest film from award-winning French director Cedric Klapisch – will close the 26th Chichester International Film Festival.
SPORT: PRO WRESTLING AT THE GUILDHALL
Portsmouth Guildhall, Sunday, 4.30pm
Revolution Pro Wrestling will be throwing its considerable weight around with the likes of former WWE world heavyweight champion Jack Swagger taking to the ring.
NIGHTLIFE: PARTY UNDER THE STARS
Leaves from Gunwharf Quays, Sunday, 6pm
Prepare for a party like no other on No Man’s Fort in the middle of The Solent. Enjoy a barbecue before dancing the night away on the top deck with the resident DJ.
MARKET: ARTS & ANTIQUES
River Park Leisure Centre, Winchester, Monday
The Winchester Antiques & Decorative Arts Fair incorporates fresh ideas alongside traditional items to offer a huge array of curios for all the family.
