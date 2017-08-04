Six things to do in the next 72 hours: August 5, 6 and 7

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area
DAY OUT: SUMMER FAYRE
Castle Road, Southsea, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-8pm
Castle Road’s annual summer fayre returns to take everything unique, independent and great about Portsmouth and squeeze it into one tiny street.
MUSIC: WICKHAM FESTIVAL
Blind Lane, Wickham, Saturday and Sunday, 12-11pm
Pack your wellies for a weekend at Wickham Festival, with rock icons The Levellers and Celtic fusion stalwarts Peatbog Faeries topping the bill.
MOTORING: BEACH BUGGIN’ 2017
Southsea Common, Sunday, 10am-4pm
Now in its 17th year, Beach Buggin’ – one of the UK’s largest classic and custom car and camper rally – is a celebration of all things Volkswagen.
POP: SAM AND THE WOMP
Southsea Bandstand, Sunday, 1-4pm
Sam and the Womp topped the charts in 2012 with their Balkan-tinged dance hit Bom Bom. See the eclectic duo perform as part of the Live at the Bandstand season.
HERITAGE: RURAL CRAFTS DAY
Little Woodham, Rowner, Sunday, 10.30am-4.30pm
See historical craftsmen and women – from leather workers and walking stick makers to quilters and blacksmiths – authentically plying their trades at the Rural Crafts Day.
KIDS: GROUNDLINGS SCHOOL
Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, starts Monday
Going back to school has never felt so good for those aged from seven to 25 who will create a stunning stage show in just one week.
