Six things to do in the next 72 hours: July 15, 16 and 17

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area this weekend

EXHIBITION: HISTORIC PROPERTIES

Emsworth Museum, Saturday and Sunday, times vary

Emsworth Historic Properties is a new exhibition which will highlight some of the lesser-known resources with relevance to property research.

FOOD & DRINK: SOUTHSEA FESTIVAL

Palmerston Road, Saturday and Sunday, from 10am

Browse more than 50 stalls selling a delectable variety of food, drinks and utensils, as Southsea Food Festival returns for its 11th year.

GIG: BEMIS

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Saturday, 7.30pm

Folk-rockers Bemis will celebrate the release of their hot-off-the-press seventh album with a special hometown gig, including a performance by the rarely-seen Bemis Big Band.

COMEDY: KEITH FARNAN

Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday, 8pm

Irish funnyman Farnan will headline another side-splitting night of stand-up at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, MC’d as ever by Damion Larkin.

MARKET: CRAFTS IN THE TOWER

The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Sunday, 11am-4pm

Jeweller Rachel Bailey will be among those showcasing her wares at the latest Crafts In The Tower event, which will once again shine a deserved light on the south’s finest creatives.

DAY OUT: DOGGIE FUNDAY

Bow Wows at No7, Port Solent, Sunday, from 11am

The Doggie Funday promises plenty of fun activites for dogs and their owners, including outdoor games, mini photo sessions and a brand new doggie spa.