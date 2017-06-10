Six things to do in the next 72 hours: June 10, 11 and 12

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area this weekend
CINEMA: MINDHORN
No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Saturday, 7pm
You may know him as jazz enthusiast Howard Moon in The Mighty Boosh, but Julian Barratt steps out on his own merits in detective spoof Mindhorn.
MUSIC: LIVE AT THE BANDSTAND
Southsea Bandstand, Saturday and Sunday, 1-4pm
The latest in this series of summer concerts will include sets from Indiana Quiet Cats, The Great Sultans, Sweetener, Mojo Dollar and The Bootlegs.
THEATRE: THE COUNTRY GIRLS
Minerva Theatre, Chichester, until July 8, times vary
Hotly-tipped actress Grace Molony makes her professional theatre debut in this take on Edna O’Brien’s controversial novel The Country Girls.
SHOPPING: CRAFT MARKET
Palmerston Road, Southsea, Saturday and Sunday
With an emphasis on high quality, this monthly market allows local makers and businesses to show off their produce, from crafts and trinkets to street food and sweet treats.
HERITAGE: SPECIAL GUN FIRINGS
Royal Armouries, Portchester, Sunday, 11am
Uniformed detachments from the Portsdown Artillery Volunteers will fire the 110–pounder rifled breech-loading gun, shining a spotlight on Fort Nelson’s biggest Victorian garrison gun.
GALLERY: GA.BO.SIA
Jack House Gallery, Old Portsmouth, until July 8
In his ambitious project GA.BO.SIA, Amartey Golding sets out to tell a personal story via an epic visual narrative told through more than 30 drypoint etchings.