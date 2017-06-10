Six things to do in the next 72 hours: June 10, 11 and 12

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area this weekend

CINEMA: MINDHORN

No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Saturday, 7pm

You may know him as jazz enthusiast Howard Moon in The Mighty Boosh, but Julian Barratt steps out on his own merits in detective spoof Mindhorn.

MUSIC: LIVE AT THE BANDSTAND

Southsea Bandstand, Saturday and Sunday, 1-4pm

The latest in this series of summer concerts will include sets from Indiana Quiet Cats, The Great Sultans, Sweetener, Mojo Dollar and The Bootlegs.

THEATRE: THE COUNTRY GIRLS

Minerva Theatre, Chichester, until July 8, times vary

Hotly-tipped actress Grace Molony makes her professional theatre debut in this take on Edna O’Brien’s controversial novel The Country Girls.

SHOPPING: CRAFT MARKET

Palmerston Road, Southsea, Saturday and Sunday

With an emphasis on high quality, this monthly market allows local makers and businesses to show off their produce, from crafts and trinkets to street food and sweet treats.

HERITAGE: SPECIAL GUN FIRINGS

Royal Armouries, Portchester, Sunday, 11am

Uniformed detachments from the Portsdown Artillery Volunteers will fire the 110–pounder rifled breech-loading gun, shining a spotlight on Fort Nelson’s biggest Victorian garrison gun.

GALLERY: GA.BO.SIA

Jack House Gallery, Old Portsmouth, until July 8

In his ambitious project GA.BO.SIA, Amartey Golding sets out to tell a personal story via an epic visual narrative told through more than 30 drypoint etchings.