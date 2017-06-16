Six things to do in the next 72 hours: June 17, 18 and 19

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area this weekend

CINEMA: INCREDIBLE MOVING PICTUREHOUSE

Serpentine Road, Southsea Common, Saturday, from 11am

The Incredible Moving Picturehouse rolls into Portsmouth, with showings of Tron, Their Finest and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou inside the travelling cinema.

FOOD & DRINK: WHISKEY GALORE!

Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday, 1-5pm and 7-11pm

Whiskey Affair’s festival promises a night of fun and discovery in equal measures for both lovers of the spirit and the unitiated, with more than 60 brands to sample and loads more.

FAMILY: SULTAN SUMMER SHOW

HMS Sultan, Gosport, Saturday and Sunday, 10am

HMS Sultan’s Summer Show returns for another barnstorming year, including plenty of interactive family activities and death-defying motocross and horse displays.

CONCERT: CLIFF RICHARD

Stansted Park, Rowlands Castle, Sunday, 5pm

Sir Cliff Richard’s Just Fabulous Rock ‘n’ Roll Tour comes to Hampshire, with the Peter Pan of Pop visiting the UK’s most beautiful historic locations.

DAY OUT: COMIC CON

Port Solent, Sunday, 11am-5pm

Go behind the scenes of your favourite movies, TV shows and comics, and meet actors from the biggest sci-fi and adventure films, at this Comic Con event.

EXHIBITION: TRAWL

Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, from Sunday until July 23

Trawl is an exhibition by Croshare which playfully celebrates Portsmouth’s long relationship with the sea, and the importance of preserving it.