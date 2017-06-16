Six things to do in the next 72 hours: June 17, 18 and 19

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area this weekend
CINEMA: INCREDIBLE MOVING PICTUREHOUSE
Serpentine Road, Southsea Common, Saturday, from 11am
The Incredible Moving Picturehouse rolls into Portsmouth, with showings of Tron, Their Finest and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou inside the travelling cinema.
FOOD & DRINK: WHISKEY GALORE!
Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday, 1-5pm and 7-11pm
Whiskey Affair’s festival promises a night of fun and discovery in equal measures for both lovers of the spirit and the unitiated, with more than 60 brands to sample and loads more.
FAMILY: SULTAN SUMMER SHOW
HMS Sultan, Gosport, Saturday and Sunday, 10am
HMS Sultan’s Summer Show returns for another barnstorming year, including plenty of interactive family activities and death-defying motocross and horse displays.
CONCERT: CLIFF RICHARD
Stansted Park, Rowlands Castle, Sunday, 5pm
Sir Cliff Richard’s Just Fabulous Rock ‘n’ Roll Tour comes to Hampshire, with the Peter Pan of Pop visiting the UK’s most beautiful historic locations.
DAY OUT: COMIC CON
Port Solent, Sunday, 11am-5pm
Go behind the scenes of your favourite movies, TV shows and comics, and meet actors from the biggest sci-fi and adventure films, at this Comic Con event.
EXHIBITION: TRAWL
Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, from Sunday until July 23
Trawl is an exhibition by Croshare which playfully celebrates Portsmouth’s long relationship with the sea, and the importance of preserving it.