Six things to do in the next 72 hours: June 24, 25 and 26

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area this weekend

CELEBRATION: ARMED FORCES DAY

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Saturday, from 1pm

Veterans, active servicemen and women and families can celebrate Armed Forces Day with the Royal Marines School of Music’s marching band.

SOUL: HOW SWEET IT IS

Kings Theatre, Southsea, Saturday, 7.30pm

In a ‘100 per cent live’ show, How Sweet It Is mixes slick choreography and the music of Motown. It will get you dancing All Night Long.

COMEDY: MARKUS BIRDMAN

Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday, 8pm

The Laugh Out Loud comedy club is back, and this time it stars Markus Birdman, Steve Bugeja and Ryan Mcdonnell, with Tom Glover as your MC.

GALLERY: OPEN STUDIOS

Art Space, Somerstown, Saturday and Sunday, 1-5pm

Come see what goes on in the studios of Art Space, Portsmouth, when more than 30 artists will be throwing open their doors to show off their works at the annual free event.

FESTIVITIES: CLOSING CEREMONY

Portsmouth Cathedral, Sunday, 10.30am

The Portsmouth Festivities, the city’s annual cultural celebrations, draw to a close after 10 days of concerts, theatre, dance and more, with a service of music and prayer.

INSTALLATION: CUT LOOSE

Aspex Guildhall, Portsmouth, until October

Visual artist Ilse Black has been commissioned to produce a large-scale wall drawing. The piece, Cut Loose, has been created with a three-dimensional effect.