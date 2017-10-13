Six things to do in the next 72 hours: October 14, 15 and 16

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
ROCK: THE PRETENDERS
Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday, 7pm
Chrissie Hynde et al are back with The Pretenders’ first album in eight years, Alone, produced by The Black Keys frontman, Dan Auerbach.
ARTS: CREATED IN PORTSMOUTH
Various venues, visit createdinportsmouth.co.uk for details
Artists are throwing their studio doors open at 16 locations this weekend so the public can see their works as part of the Created in Portsmouth trail.
COMEDY: MATT RICHARDSON
Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Saturday, 7.30pm
Returning to his comedic roots for his first tour since 2013, TV presenter Matt Richardson will reel off his most bizarre showbiz anecdotes in his brand new show, titled Slash.
EXHIBITION: LOOK BACK, MOVE FORWARD
Play Dead Studio, Southsea, Saturday, 7pm
Stencil-based street artist M-One is putting on his second solo show at Play Dead. The exhibition will also feature work by special guest, eight-year-old Maddox Deavin-Lee.
FOOD & DRINK: HAMPSHIRE FARMERS’ MARKET
Palmerston Road, Southsea, Sunday, 10am-2pm
Enjoy the great taste of the county with a smorgasbord of food that’s locally reared, grown, baked and caught on offer at Hampshire Farmers’ Market.
GIG: GARY NUMAN
Brighton Dome, Monday, 7pm
He is one of the forefathers in electronic and industrial music, and now Gary Numan is back on the road in support of his 21st studio album, Savage.