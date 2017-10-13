Six things to do in the next 72 hours: October 14, 15 and 16

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

ROCK: THE PRETENDERS

Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday, 7pm

Chrissie Hynde et al are back with The Pretenders’ first album in eight years, Alone, produced by The Black Keys frontman, Dan Auerbach.

ARTS: CREATED IN PORTSMOUTH

Various venues, visit createdinportsmouth.co.uk for details

Artists are throwing their studio doors open at 16 locations this weekend so the public can see their works as part of the Created in Portsmouth trail.

COMEDY: MATT RICHARDSON

Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Saturday, 7.30pm

Returning to his comedic roots for his first tour since 2013, TV presenter Matt Richardson will reel off his most bizarre showbiz anecdotes in his brand new show, titled Slash.

EXHIBITION: LOOK BACK, MOVE FORWARD

Play Dead Studio, Southsea, Saturday, 7pm

Stencil-based street artist M-One is putting on his second solo show at Play Dead. The exhibition will also feature work by special guest, eight-year-old Maddox Deavin-Lee.

FOOD & DRINK: HAMPSHIRE FARMERS’ MARKET

Palmerston Road, Southsea, Sunday, 10am-2pm

Enjoy the great taste of the county with a smorgasbord of food that’s locally reared, grown, baked and caught on offer at Hampshire Farmers’ Market.

GIG: GARY NUMAN

Brighton Dome, Monday, 7pm

He is one of the forefathers in electronic and industrial music, and now Gary Numan is back on the road in support of his 21st studio album, Savage.