Six things to do in the next 72 hours: October 21, 22 and 23

THEATRE: STICK MAN

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Monday and Tuesday, 2.30pm

Writer Julia Donaldson and artist Axel Scheffler’s heartwarming tale has been delightfully brought to life on stage by Scamp Theatre.

NATURE: WEIRD AND WONDERFUL

Blue Reef Aquarium, Southsea, until October 29

Prepare for a half-term spooktacular, as you discover disgusting facts and stories about some of the ocean’s weirdest and most wonderful residents.

EXHIBITION: MAD HATTER’S TEA PARTY

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Saturday until Wednesday

Artists and children have collaborated on this annual immersive art experience based on the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, in aid of The LifeHouse and The Bus Rucksack Project.

PUNK: BAD BREEDING

The Loft, Southsea, Saturday, 7pm

Heralded as one of the most anarchic new British punk acts, Bad Breeding are on a mission to call out rank injustices and political distortion.

DANCE: #JESUIS

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Saturday, 7.30pm

Billed as a ‘work in progress’, #JeSuis is a thought-provoking contemporary dance show looking at what ‘home’ means for millions of refugees.

R&B: RATIONALE

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Sunday, 8pm

With Rag’n’Bone Man, Katy Perry and Ellie Goulding calling on his talents, Zimbabwe-born British singer-songwriter Rationale is one of the most sought-after collaborators in pop.