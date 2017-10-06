Six things to do in the next 72 hours: October 7, 8 and 9

Have your say

FESTIVAL: OKTOBERFEST

Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, Saturday, 12-5pm & 6-11pm

After a hugely successful debut last year, Oktoberfest returns to Portsmouth for more table-bashing, heart-singing Bavarian antics by the stein load.

COMEDY: PAUL FOOT

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Saturday, 8pm

Everything from terrorism to Ant & Dec is addressed by absurdly brilliant comic Paul Foot in his new show, ’Tis a Pity She’s a Piglet. And the award for Strangest Show Title goes to...

FAMILY: FUN PALACES

Chichester Festival Theatre, Saturday and Sunday

Discover theatrical secrets from backstage and celebrate creativity in the local community, with Fun Palaces’ weekend-long event offering free activities for all the family.

MARKET: LOVE SOUTHSEA

Palmerston Road, Southsea, Saturday and Sunday

Keep it local as the Love Southsea street market returns bigger than ever, with more than 50 local independent businness and food traders.

REGGAE: THE SKINTS

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Sunday, 8pm

Fearlessly fusing reggae, dub and dancehall before sealing the deal with a punch of punk, Londoners The Skints are back in town on the Nice Time tour.

MUSIC: ABC BABY CONCERT

Portsmouth Guildhall, Monday, 10.30am

Join saxophonist and pianist Sophie Lawson on an engaging and fun journey through a world of music which has been built specifically will your baby in mind.