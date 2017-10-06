Six things to do in the next 72 hours: October 7, 8 and 9

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area
FESTIVAL: OKTOBERFEST
Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, Saturday, 12-5pm & 6-11pm
After a hugely successful debut last year, Oktoberfest returns to Portsmouth for more table-bashing, heart-singing Bavarian antics by the stein load.
COMEDY: PAUL FOOT
The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Saturday, 8pm
Everything from terrorism to Ant & Dec is addressed by absurdly brilliant comic Paul Foot in his new show, ’Tis a Pity She’s a Piglet. And the award for Strangest Show Title goes to...
FAMILY: FUN PALACES
Chichester Festival Theatre, Saturday and Sunday
Discover theatrical secrets from backstage and celebrate creativity in the local community, with Fun Palaces’ weekend-long event offering free activities for all the family.
MARKET: LOVE SOUTHSEA
Palmerston Road, Southsea, Saturday and Sunday
Keep it local as the Love Southsea street market returns bigger than ever, with more than 50 local independent businness and food traders.
REGGAE: THE SKINTS
Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Sunday, 8pm
Fearlessly fusing reggae, dub and dancehall before sealing the deal with a punch of punk, Londoners The Skints are back in town on the Nice Time tour.
MUSIC: ABC BABY CONCERT
Portsmouth Guildhall, Monday, 10.30am
Join saxophonist and pianist Sophie Lawson on an engaging and fun journey through a world of music which has been built specifically will your baby in mind.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.