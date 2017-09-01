Six things to do in the next 72 hours: September 2, 3 and 4

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area
DAY OUT: ALBERT ROAD CELEBRATIONS
Albert Road, Southsea, Saturday, 11am-3pm
One of Southsea’s favourite streets celebrates the diversity of the community with a day of free family fun, music, workshops and more.
HERITAGE: EDWARDIAN WATERWORKS
Twyford Waterworks, Sunday, 11am-4pm
Be transported back to a golden age at this iconic Edwardian monument, where fancy dress is encouraged for the multitude of activities on offer.
CINEMA: DUNKIRK
No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Saturday, 7pm
Following its summer refurbishment, Portsmouth’s most revered independent cinema will take you to Dunkirk, via Christopher Nolan’s immersive movie.
EXHIBITION: WARBLINGTON VILLA
Emsworth Museum, Saturday and Sunday, times vary
In a fascinating new exhibition, you can view the latest results and get up close to finds from the site of the Warblington Roman villa, following a nine-year excavation.
MYSTERY: GANGSTERS AND MOLLS
Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, Saturday, 8pm
Step inside the cut-throat world of prohibition, gangsters and showgirls in 1920s New York for this murder-mystery dinner. Tickets cost £35, including a three-course meal.
STAGE: DERREN BROWN
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Monday and Tuesday
Famed mentalist Derren Brown brings his ‘best of’ show to the south coast, featuring a compilation of mind-bending stunts from previous performances.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.