Six things to do in the next 72 hours: September 2, 3 and 4

DAY OUT: ALBERT ROAD CELEBRATIONS

Albert Road, Southsea, Saturday, 11am-3pm

One of Southsea’s favourite streets celebrates the diversity of the community with a day of free family fun, music, workshops and more.

HERITAGE: EDWARDIAN WATERWORKS

Twyford Waterworks, Sunday, 11am-4pm

Be transported back to a golden age at this iconic Edwardian monument, where fancy dress is encouraged for the multitude of activities on offer.

CINEMA: DUNKIRK

No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Saturday, 7pm

Following its summer refurbishment, Portsmouth’s most revered independent cinema will take you to Dunkirk, via Christopher Nolan’s immersive movie.

EXHIBITION: WARBLINGTON VILLA

Emsworth Museum, Saturday and Sunday, times vary

In a fascinating new exhibition, you can view the latest results and get up close to finds from the site of the Warblington Roman villa, following a nine-year excavation.

MYSTERY: GANGSTERS AND MOLLS

Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, Saturday, 8pm

Step inside the cut-throat world of prohibition, gangsters and showgirls in 1920s New York for this murder-mystery dinner. Tickets cost £35, including a three-course meal.

STAGE: DERREN BROWN

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Monday and Tuesday

Famed mentalist Derren Brown brings his ‘best of’ show to the south coast, featuring a compilation of mind-bending stunts from previous performances.