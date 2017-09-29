Search

Six things to do in the next 72 hours: September 30, October 1 and 2

Strictly stars Ian Waite and Camilla Dallerup are coming to Portsmouth
Saint Vincent

Rising number of Gosport students take university challenge

DANCING: CAMILLA DALLERUP & IAN WAITE

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Saturday, 7.30pm

Joined by her dance partner Ian Waite, Strictly Come Dancing champion Camilla Dallerup will be taking a fantastic final bow on her farewell tour.

TRIBUTE: T.REXTASY

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Saturday, 7.30pm

T.Rextasy will be bringing the hits of glam-rock pioneers Marc Bolan and T.Rex to Fareham as part of their tour marking 40 years since the flamboyant frontman’s death.

FESTIVAL: SUBAQUATIC STEAMPUNK WEEKEND

Royal Navy Submarine Museum, Gosport, Saturday and Sunday

Dive into a world of nautical gadgets and gizmos, as the Subaquatic Steampunk Weekend celebrates one of the world’s most fascinating subcultures.

STAGE: KINGS THEATRE AT 110

Kings Theatre, Southsea, Sunday, 7.30pm

The venerable Kings Theatre celebrates its 110th anniversary with a charity gala show, hosted by Fred Dinenage. All proceeds go to Children in Need.

ACOUSTIC: WOLF ALICE

Pie & Vinyl, Southsea, Sunday, 3pm

Clambering fast to the top of British music’s totem pole after the release of their second record Visions of a Life, places are extremely limited to see Wolf Alice at this intimate show.

INDIE: THE LIBERTINES

Brighton Centre, Monday, 6.30pm

Indie-rock’s favourite wastrels The Libertines wrap up their jaunt around seven UK seaside towns, dubbed the Tiddeley Om Pom Pom Tour, in Brighton.