Six things to do in the next 72 hours: September 30, October 1 and 2

Your quick guide to what to do this weekend
DANCING: CAMILLA DALLERUP & IAN WAITE
New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Saturday, 7.30pm
Joined by her dance partner Ian Waite, Strictly Come Dancing champion Camilla Dallerup will be taking a fantastic final bow on her farewell tour.
TRIBUTE: T.REXTASY
Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Saturday, 7.30pm
T.Rextasy will be bringing the hits of glam-rock pioneers Marc Bolan and T.Rex to Fareham as part of their tour marking 40 years since the flamboyant frontman’s death.
FESTIVAL: SUBAQUATIC STEAMPUNK WEEKEND
Royal Navy Submarine Museum, Gosport, Saturday and Sunday
Dive into a world of nautical gadgets and gizmos, as the Subaquatic Steampunk Weekend celebrates one of the world’s most fascinating subcultures.
STAGE: KINGS THEATRE AT 110
Kings Theatre, Southsea, Sunday, 7.30pm
The venerable Kings Theatre celebrates its 110th anniversary with a charity gala show, hosted by Fred Dinenage. All proceeds go to Children in Need.
ACOUSTIC: WOLF ALICE
Pie & Vinyl, Southsea, Sunday, 3pm
Clambering fast to the top of British music’s totem pole after the release of their second record Visions of a Life, places are extremely limited to see Wolf Alice at this intimate show.
INDIE: THE LIBERTINES
Brighton Centre, Monday, 6.30pm
Indie-rock’s favourite wastrels The Libertines wrap up their jaunt around seven UK seaside towns, dubbed the Tiddeley Om Pom Pom Tour, in Brighton.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.