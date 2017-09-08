Six things to do in the next 72 hours: September 9, 10 and 11

Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

HERITAGE: OPEN DAYS WEEKEND

Various venues, visit the Listings Guide for more details.

Many of the area’s biggest attractions are hosting special behind-the-scenes tours and activities as part of the Heritage Open Days weekend.

CRAFTS: HOBBYCRAFT PINK BUS

Hobbycraft, Havant, Saturday, 9.30am-4.15pm

Hop aboard the Hobbycraft Pink Bus as it rolls into town for one day only. Craft expert Libby Rose will be on hand to help you learn to sew or brush up on your sewing machine skills.

TRIBUTE: THANK ABBA FOR THE MUSIC

Kings Theatre, Southsea, Saturday, 7.30pm

Put on your flares for an evening celebrating Sweden’s finest export, with theatrical spectacular Thank ABBA For The Music revisiting the hits from one of pop’s biggest icons.

CINEMA: MOANA OUTDOOR SCREENING

Southsea Skatepark, Saturday, 8pm

Adored by families and acclaimed by critics, an outdoor screening of Disney adventure flick Moana will kick off Portsmouth Film Society’s new season.

HISTORY: BOER WAR GUN FIRINGS

Fort Nelson, Portchester, Sunday, 11.30am, 2pm and 3pm

Wheeled out from the Royal Armouries’ national collection, bear witness to the power of a 16-pounder once used in the First Boer War.

DANCING: Diddi Dance

Eastney Community Centre, Monday, 9.30-10.15am

Diddi Dance is a pre-school programme for children aged between 18 months and four years to explore up to 16 different and dynamic dance styles.