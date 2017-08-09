Six things to do in the Portsmouth area: August 10 and 11

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth
FAMILY: MESSY KITCHEN
Portchester Community Centre, today, 2.30-3.30pm
Messy Kitchen is the perfect place for children aged two to five to learn about cookery, stimulate their senses and encourage their natural curiosity.
ACOUSTIC: BEMIS
The Barley Mow, Southsea, tonight, 9pm
Fresh from appearing at Wickham Festival, local folk-rock legends Bemis will be revisiting the mellower moments from their back catalogue.
CINEMA: CHICHESTER FILM FESTIVAL
Chichester Cinema, tonight, 6.30pm
Heartwarming Indian comedy Hotel Salvation will open the Chichester International Film Festival, introduced by director Shubhashish Bhutiani.
COMEDY: BEN NORRIS
Portsmouth Guildhall, tomorrow, 8pm
Having bowled over audiences on Mock The Week and Never Mind The Buzzcocks, acclaimed comic Ben Norris is headlining the latest Laugh Out Loud comedy night.
PUNK: MUSKETS
The Joiners, Southampton, tomorrow, 7.30pm
Brighton upstarts Muskets started their year by signing to No Sleep Records, and now the grunge-punks are returning to Hampshire after their headline spot at So Punk Fest.
NIGHTLIFE: CHAMPAGNE CASTLE BAR
Southsea Castle, tomorrow, from 6pm
Grab a glass of bubbly and drink in the elegance of one of Portsmouth’s great historical sites at this summer champagne pop-up bar.
