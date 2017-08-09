Six things to do in the Portsmouth area: August 10 and 11

Have your say

Portsmouth

FAMILY: MESSY KITCHEN

Portchester Community Centre, today, 2.30-3.30pm

Messy Kitchen is the perfect place for children aged two to five to learn about cookery, stimulate their senses and encourage their natural curiosity.

ACOUSTIC: BEMIS

The Barley Mow, Southsea, tonight, 9pm

Fresh from appearing at Wickham Festival, local folk-rock legends Bemis will be revisiting the mellower moments from their back catalogue.

CINEMA: CHICHESTER FILM FESTIVAL

Chichester Cinema, tonight, 6.30pm

Heartwarming Indian comedy Hotel Salvation will open the Chichester International Film Festival, introduced by director Shubhashish Bhutiani.

COMEDY: BEN NORRIS

Portsmouth Guildhall, tomorrow, 8pm

Having bowled over audiences on Mock The Week and Never Mind The Buzzcocks, acclaimed comic Ben Norris is headlining the latest Laugh Out Loud comedy night.

PUNK: MUSKETS

The Joiners, Southampton, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Brighton upstarts Muskets started their year by signing to No Sleep Records, and now the grunge-punks are returning to Hampshire after their headline spot at So Punk Fest.

NIGHTLIFE: CHAMPAGNE CASTLE BAR

Southsea Castle, tomorrow, from 6pm

Grab a glass of bubbly and drink in the elegance of one of Portsmouth’s great historical sites at this summer champagne pop-up bar.