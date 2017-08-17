Slimmers walk all over cancer in month-long fundraising challenge

Members of the city’s Slimming World groups have pledged to ‘walk all over cancer’ in a new challenge to raise vital funds for research.

The slimmers have each pledged a daily steps total and are being sponsored to hit their targets by colleagues, friends and family members.

As well as raising funds for Cancer Research UK, the walkers are hoping to raise awareness about the fact that maintaining a healthy weight can reduce the risk of developing 13 types of cancer.

Amanda Harland, who runs the Somerstown Slimming World group, has been taking part in the August challenge.

She said: ‘I’ve been aiming to reach 10k steps a day, and thanks to the amazing food I’m eating and the fact I’m losing weight each week, I have so much more energy now to take on this challenge.

‘I’m so proud of all of my members who have set themselves the task.

‘The money we raise will go towards Cancer Research UK, which is an amazing cause – one my members feel very passionate about.

‘We’re glad to be helping to support life-saving research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of all cancers.’

Members of the group have been finding different ways to take extra steps each day, such as parking their cars further from work, walking with friends or getting off the bus one stop before they need to.

Amanda added: ‘All of those things can make a huge difference when it comes to step count, and everyone is doing really well.’

For more information about Portsmouth Slimming World groups or the Walk all over Cancer campaign event, call Amanda on 07956 210 031. Or, visit facebook.com/slimmingworldinportsmouth.