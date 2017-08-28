Smiles all round as Havant fun day unites families and fights cancer

Have your say

JUBILANT smiles were the order of the day as the community pulled together to fight cancer.

Scores of people united in Havant Town Centre yesterday as they enjoyed a charity fun day.

Members of dance group JSD Cru from Southsea wow the Havant crowds Picture: Neil Marshall (171120-7)

Local traders selling food, clothes and crafts served scores of happy families throughout the day, as they raised money for charities Cancer Research and Cancer is a drag.

The event – which saw a dance troop and mock-princesses work West Street – was organised by friends Darren Peat and Lorraine Clifford.

Mr Peat, 46, said: ‘Back in May, I raised £1,600 for Cancer is a Drag and Lorraine asked if we could work together and split the money for charity.

‘This was no problem at all. I had a word with a trustee at Cancer is a Drag and it all came together.

‘I’m over the moon with how it has turned out – it’s been a challenge, but certainly a worthwhile one.’

Lorraine, manager of the Cancer Research store on West Street, said: ‘It’s turned out really well – both charities are going to benefit from this.

‘Our goal is to raise £500 each.’

With a bouncy castle, meet-and-greet characters and lots of sweets on offer, there was fun to be had for all the family.

Laura Bailey, 36 from Havant, went along with her husband and two children.

She said: ‘We decided to bring the kids down to get out of the house for a couple of hours.

‘They’ve been happy, laughing and having lots of fun which is great.’

Her 10-year-old son, Ryan, said: ‘My favourite part was the food, I’ve had lots of sweets and ice cream.’

Joanne Stone from Portsmouth firm Partyou, 39, dressed as an ‘evil queen’ and had pictures taken with youngsters as she collected charitable donations throughout the day.

She said: ‘It’s been an absolutely fantastic day – especially the weather being so delightful.

‘These charities are very important causes to us, so coming along to the fun day was an absolutely no-brainer.’