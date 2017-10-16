Smiles shine at surgery’s anniversary

DENTISTS, receptionists and patients have gathered to celebrate a surgery’s 30th anniversary.

Fareham Road Surgery has celebrated 30 years at number 333 – and staff past and present came along to reminisce and share their stories from the practice.

The dental practice has actually been around since 1948 – but moved into 333 Fareham Road in 1987.

Fareham Road Surgery has around 12,000 patients registered, with the vast majority of people coming from Gosport.

Current practice owner Simon Shillaker says that the day was a good opportunity to catch up with old friends.

He said: ‘The anniversary celebrations went really well.

‘We have a massive number of staff who have worked with us over the years – some of them who came along were here all the way back in 1987, so it was fascinating to hear their stories.

‘The practice opened on the same week that the Great Storm hit, so apparently it was quite touch and go at the time.’

Mr Shillaker says that a lot has changed over the past 30 years – from technological advancements to the way dental practices approach care in general.

He said: ‘A lot has changed in what dental surgeries are able to offer, such as dental implants.

‘But for me, the biggest thing is that we have moved from giving out general anaesthetics for tooth removals to more preventative measures, so that we never get to that point.

‘We can thank the invention of electric toothbrushes and flouride toothpaste for their part in that.’

With 30 years already under the belt in Fareham Road, the surgery says that community outreach is the next stage.

Mr Shillaker said: ‘We will be out in the community a lot more, mostly in schools and care homes – so you’ll have to keep an eye out for us!’