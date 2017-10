Have your say

SIX fire crews have been called after smoke was seen coming out of the window of an eighth-floor tower block flat.

The alarm was raised at 1.43pm today, and crews from Southsea, Cosham and Havant have been sent out to Sarah Robinson House in Queen Street in Portsea.

It is not yet known what has caused the smoke.

Four firefighters have gone into the flat with a hose reel.

More to follow...