SNOW ALERT: Met Office forecasts snow to fall in Portsmouth today

The Met Office is forecasting snow to fall in Portsmouth later today as more wintry weather arrives in our region.

A weather warning for snow and ice is in place for Hampshire and the rest of the south east, with colder weather expected after 10am.

Forecasters are expecting rain from 8am, with snow likely to fall between 5pm and 7pm.

The snow is not expected to settle on the ground.

Temperatures are forecast to fall to about 3C by 5pm, although it is likely to feel several degrees colder.

Rain moving eastwards across the south of the UK could bring disruption to road, rail and air services.

A weather warning is in place from 10am to 11.55pm today.