SNOW ALERT: The hour-by-hour forecast for Portsmouth today

The Met Office is forecasting snow to fall in Portsmouth later today as more wintry weather arrives in our region.
A weather warning for snow and ice is in place for Hampshire and the rest of the south east, with colder weather expected after 10am.
Forecasters are expecting rain for much of the day, with snow likely to fall between 6pm and 8pm.
The snow is not expected to settle on the ground.
Rain moving eastwards across the south of the UK could bring disruption to road, rail and air services, says the Met Office.
At 9am, its hour-by-hour forecast was:-
9am: Cloud 8C
10am: Cloud/rain 8C
11am Clud/rain 7C
Midday: Cloud/rain 7C
1pm: Cloud/rain 7C
2pm: Cloud/rain 7C
3pm: Cloud/rain 7C
4pm: Cloud/rain 6C
5pm: Cloud/rain 3C
6pm: Cloud/snow 2C
7pm: Cloud/snow 2C
8pm: Cloud 2C
9pm: Cloud 2C
10pm: Cloud 2C
11pm: Clear 1C