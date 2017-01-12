SNOW ALERT: The hour-by-hour forecast for Portsmouth today

The Met Office is forecasting snow to fall in Portsmouth later today as more wintry weather arrives in our region.

A weather warning for snow and ice is in place for Hampshire and the rest of the south east, with colder weather expected after 10am.

Forecasters are expecting rain for much of the day, with snow likely to fall between 6pm and 8pm.

The snow is not expected to settle on the ground.

Rain moving eastwards across the south of the UK could bring disruption to road, rail and air services, says the Met Office.

At 9am, its hour-by-hour forecast was:-

9am: Cloud 8C

10am: Cloud/rain 8C

11am Clud/rain 7C

Midday: Cloud/rain 7C

1pm: Cloud/rain 7C

2pm: Cloud/rain 7C

3pm: Cloud/rain 7C

4pm: Cloud/rain 6C

5pm: Cloud/rain 3C

6pm: Cloud/snow 2C

7pm: Cloud/snow 2C

8pm: Cloud 2C

9pm: Cloud 2C

10pm: Cloud 2C

11pm: Clear 1C