South East in Bloom judges praise standard of gardens in Fareham area

JUDGES from South and South East in Bloom visited a number of open spaces and gardens throughout the Fareham area.

Stuart Lees and Fiona Phillips said: ‘We have seen a continued high standard in the borough. We thoroughly enjoyed the tour and have met some very inspiring volunteers.’

South and South East In Bloom judges Fiona Phillips and Stuart Lees with Mayor of Fareham Councillor Geoff Fazackarley. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (170760-1)

There were 12 entries to the South and South East in Bloom competition including Titchfield Village, HMS Collingwood, Warsash Common, sensory gardens, civic gardens, Westbury Manor Museum, Holly Hill Woodland Park, Lockswood Bowling Club, Burnham Wood residents, Portchester Crematorium , Coldeast and Northern Junior Community School.

The results will be announced at a regional event on September 20 at the Copthorne Hotel, Gatwick.

Fareham in Bloom will also be holding a presentation event for the Gardening Challenge in September.

A total of 256 entries have already been received, which is the highest number of entries in 22 years.