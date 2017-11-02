South Western Railway said two thirds of services will run during strikes

A TRAIN firm has said almost two-thirds of its regular services will run during strikes.

South Western Railway said it will run more than 60 per cent of its normal train services on the two days the RMT union has instructed its guard members to go on strike.

The planned action will affect services on November 8 and 9 but contingency plans are in place to run as many services as possible.

There will also be rail replacement bus services on some routes to help passengers.

Andy Mellors, managing director, said: ‘We plan to run around two-thirds of our regular timetabled services which will deliver around 70 per cent of the seats we normally provide across the morning and evening peak hours in to London.

‘However, we are sorry that many of our passengers will find trains much busier than normal and that, in some places, replacement bus services will run instead of trains on the strike date called by the RMT.’

For more details visit southwesternrailway.com/plan-my-journey/rmt-strike.