Southsea artist’s mythical beast to go on show at prestigious exhibition

A DARK and brooding drawing by a Southsea artist has been selected to feature at a prestigious national exhibition.

Pete Codling’s work Young Minotaur (.. lines to Ariadne)’ beat thousands of entries to secure a spot at the National Open Art Exhibition 2017.

It will be on display in November in the centre of London’s South Bank, Bargehouse, in Oxo Tower Wharf.

The image will then move to Pallant House Gallery in Chichester in December.

Reacting to reaching the national display in London for the first time, the 47-year-old, of Castle Road, said: ‘This is incredibly important for me as an artist from Portsmouth.

‘It raises the profile of my work and the opportunities that can arise from that. It’s been a long journey but I’m very excited about the future.’

Pete’s freehand charcoal drawing depicts a modern-day version of the mythical Greek monster, the Minotaur.

Crouching down in a corner, the beast is hunched over a series of contemporary ‘momento mori’ of objects.

These include pencils, pens, brushes, paper, letters, books that are scattered on the floor alongside a cotton reel, pins, needles and a USB memory stick.

‘The choice of the Minotaur in this artwork is deliberate, not only as mythical and metaphorical beast of the subconscious mind but deliberately as a comment on art history,’ added Pete.

‘As well as the adopted self-portrait of Pablo Picasso and namesake of the Surrealist magazine/manifesto, it was also a popular metaphor of Jung and Freud who used the Minotaur and the Labyrinth in psychotherapy to describe the struggles of mental health.’

In 2010 Pete hit the national press after completing his 16-year sculpture project.

He threw 500,000 man-made pebbles, imprinted with serial numbers, patterns and messages, into the Solent.

It was designed to turn the beach into a ‘monument for the people, by the people’.

His latest work is now in line for a top award at a national exhibition after an international public vote placed his effort in the top 10 of this year’s offerings.