Southsea bride thanks hairdresser for saving big day

A NEWLYWED has praised her hairdresser for coming to the rescue and getting her to her wedding on time.

Nicola Cutner, from Southsea, was getting ready for her big day when a call came through to say her wedding car had broken down.

Andrew said he couldn’t let me go to my wedding in a taxi and offered to take me. Nicola Cutner

The 35-year-old had arranged for a VW camper van to get her and her seven bridesmaids from her house to the other side of Chichester for her ceremony.

But with the vehicle broken down and Nicola’s own car having a dead battery, the bridal party were stranded.

After struggles to get a replacement vehicle, hairdresser Andrew Pierce, who owns bridal store Creatiques on Albert Road, stepped up and said he would take Nicola.

He even offered to post on Facebook to make sure the bridesmaids also had a lift.

Nicola said: ‘I was trying to phone other companies to get a car but there were none available. Andrew said he couldn’t let me go to my wedding in a taxi and offered to take me.

‘He cancelled all his plans and took me in his car.’

Nicola, who married Michael on Saturday, said she was about to get into her dress when the call came on.

‘I immediately started to panic,’ she added.

‘It was two hours before the wedding was due to begin and I had to get to the other side of Chichester.

‘I am so thankful to Andrew who went above and beyond. It’s not like it was a five-minute drive, he had to cancel his plans to take me.’