Southsea Castle to step back in time to the world of Henry VIII

A CASTLE is set to relive the final days of one of Portsmouth’s most famous ships.

With the help of experts from the Mary Rose Museum, visitors to Southsea Castle will be able to experience the days when King Henry VIII walked its battlements.

The free admission event on Tuesday and Wednesday will see museum workers in full Tudor costume take the castle back hundreds of years and experts are set to give talks about the famous Battle of the Solent in which the king’s pride and joy, The Mary Rose was sunk.

Real objects from the wreck – which is housed in a museum in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard – will also be available for visitors to get their hands on.

Family activities at the castle will also include have-a-go archery sessions in the moat and games in the courtyard.

Councillor Linda Symes, cabinet member for culture at Portsmouth City Council said: ‘This is the second year we have teamed up with the Mary Rose Museum for a summer event at the castle, and this one looks set to be even bigger and better.

‘The time of the sinking of the Mary Rose was a momentous period in our history, and this is a chance to find out what it was like to be around in those times.

‘It will be great fun, and fascinating for anyone interested in our heritage.’

The castle was built in 1544 by Henry VIII as part of a series of fortifications around the coast to help protect against invasion.

Just as work was completed, the Mary Rose was sunk in the Solent.