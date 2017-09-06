Southsea firefighters climb equivalent of Mount Everest for homeless charity

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS from Southsea are looking to raise money for a homeless charity.

Southsea fire station’s Blue Watch will be climbing the equivalent of Mount Everest using two of its ladders.

The event, which is taking place from 10am-4pm in Gunwharf Quays, is rasing money for The Lighthouse Charity, based in Albert Road, Portsmouth.

The ladders will be up against scaffolding, which is being provided for free by Essential Scaffolding.

Firefighter Vince Nicoll said: ‘We will be using two 13.5m ladders, the same ones we have on our fire engines.

‘The team is the whole of Blue Watch plus a few extra colleagues, so there’s about 10 of us in total.

‘We’ve got the Lord Mayor coming too, which is great.

‘All of the guys are feeling really positive about it – we’re just hoping the weather holds out.’