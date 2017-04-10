Southsea Firefighters warn the public to dispose of their barbecues properly

FIREFIGHTERS are warning people to make sure they dispose of their barbecues safely.

The call comes after crews from Southsea fire station were called to a number of incidents over the weekend sparked by the disposable barbecues on Southsea Common.

Firefighter Jasper Taylor said: ‘When the nice weather comes out, so do all the people.

‘Most people who use these barbecues are responsible, but we do find some leave them in situ, which is dangerous, particularly for children or pets. Others are put in the wrong bins, and where they are so hot, they catch light and destroy the bins. There are designated bins for them, but even there you need to make sure the barbecue has cooled down first.’