Southsea musician’s song a small step away from Eurovision glory

SOME may see the Eurovision Song Contest as a bit of light-hearted fun.

But for talented singer-songwriter Becky Jerams, from Southsea, it’s definitely no laughing matter.

The excited 29-year-old is now a few steps away from having her tune featured in this year’s spectacle, which will be watched by about 200m people worldwide.

Musician Becky wrote the power ballad Try, which is now in the running to be the official 2017 Eurovision song for Lithuania.

But first it must go through an X Factor-style competition in Lithuania, set to begin at the end of the month.

Self-confessed Eurovision nut Becky, who works at the University of Portsmouth, said: ‘It’s a really exciting time.

‘I’ve always been a huge fan of Eurovision.

‘I love the way it unites everyone.’

Becky, a former Havant College student, works part-time for publishing company DWB Music.

The group, alongside Dutch-based TCC, held an international songwrting camp earlier this year.

It was here that Becky co-wrote her song, alongside Swedish musician Malin Johansson and Vallo Kikas from Estonia.

Their effort soon proved popular and was snapped up by Lithuanian pop star Elvina Milkauskaite – who was a finalist in her country’s version of The Voice.

Her tune is set to go to a public vote against 50 others, during four rounds of heats which will decide what song will be Lithuania’s official tune.

Becky, of St Ronan’s Road, was confident her effort would impress, saying she had a ‘psychic vision’ while at the camp.

But she admitted she still had a long way to go to fulfil her Eurovision dream.

‘If it had been a year ago I would have been jumping for joy,’ she said.

‘But now I know how competitive it is going to be I’m going to have to keep a cool head.

‘But it would be incredible if my song were to reach Eurovision.’

A total of 43 countries are set to take part in this year’s contest, which will be aired on May 13.

Becky added that it was a prime opportunity for the UK to show off its wealth of talented young musicians.

But she said there was an ‘unfair’ stigma when it came to the UK competing in the global tournament.

‘People do see it as a bit of a joke and don’t really take it too seriously,’ she said.

‘We get sulky when nobody votes for us.

‘But the acts we send up don’t represent what Britain is really capable of.

‘If we really want to win it, we need to try and take it more seriously and not treat it as a joke.’