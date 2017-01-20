Spanish society to discuss 19th century writers

DISTINGUISHED Spanish writers will be discussed at a meeting of Portsmouth Hispanic Society next month.

Novelist Emilia Pardo Bazan and poet Rosalia de Castro, both from Galicia in northern Spain, are to be the subject of discussion at a meeting of the society in Fratton Community Centre on Wednesday, February 1.

The talk, titled Two Galician Ladies, will get under way from 7pm and last until 9pm.

It is open to all, with non-members asked to pay a fee of £2.

More information is at spanishportsmouth.org.uk.