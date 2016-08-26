Sport festival invites new hockey players to play

PEOPLE are being invited to try hockey in a festival dedicated to the sport.

Three clubs are taking part in HockeyFest next month in Gosport and Portsmouth.

Gosport Borough club is holding a day at St Vincent College, Mill Lane, on September 3 between 10am and 3pm.

United Services Portsmouth’s event is at HMS Temeraire, Burnaby Road, on September 10 between 9am and 6pm.

City of Portsmouth will run a day at the University of Portsmouth’s Langstone campus in Furze Lane on September 10 between from 1pm and 4pm.