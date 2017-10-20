Staff from Fareham firm climb mountains and raise £15,000

STAFF climbed three mountains to raise thousands of pounds for charity.

Employees from Taylor Made Computer Solutions, in Fareham, are preparing to deliver the cheque to Wessex Cancer Trust. The firm raised £15,000 for the charity after a team of 20 took on the Three Peaks Challenge climbing Ben Nevis, Scaffel Pike and Snowdon in 29 hours.

Joe Jeffers, finance director, said: ‘We’re over the moon with the amount we’ve raised.

‘Climbing three of the biggest peaks in the country was no mean feat but the memories of tiredness disappear when you look at how much we’ve raised.’