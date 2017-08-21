Staff from Morrisons in Horndean complete Tough Mudder for charity

Have your say

STAFF from a supermarket braved the Tough Mudder assault course to raise money for a cancer charity.

Twelve people from Morrisons in Horndean completed the gruelling event to raise £870 for Clic Sargent.

The organisation, which supports young people and children with cancer, is Morrisons official charity for the next three years with customers nationwide already raising more than £1m since February.

Store Manager Niki Cucka said: ‘Clic Sargent was a very popular choice for us as many of the staff were aware of how it works tirelessly for children and young people with cancer.

‘I thought the Tough Mudder would be good team-building fun and a great opportunity to raise money at the same time.

‘It was 12 miles of mad obstacles, an assault course, barbed wire, icy water and electroshock therapy. I was really proud of our team for finishing it.’