Star Wars stamps have gone on sale

Get excited Star Wars fans - you can now buy pictures of your favourite characters in stamp form.

Today Royal Mail has issued eight new stamps with well-known characters including droids BB-8 and R2-D2, Chewbacca and Maz Kanata.

The designs, created by British artist Malcolm Tween, includes a mix of current and new characters.

They have been released to mark the upcoming release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which opens in UK cinemas on December 14.

Incorporated onto each stamp is a secondary scene created by Tween especially for the stamps, that includes the hero or another character, as well as iconic spaceship or vehicle.

As an extra treat the ‘1st’ font used in the value on the stamps will replicate the iconic typeface used in the films.

The four ‘droid’ stamps will also include fluorescent ink to emphasise some of the design features of the stamps, and will only be available under a UV light.

The stamps are available from today via the Royal Mail website or at more than 7,000 post office branches across the UK.