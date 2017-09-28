Still time to comment on local plan for South Downs National Park

THERE is still time for people to have their say on a planning document on future proposals for South Downs National Park.

The park’s local plan is open for comments until November 21 and residents living nearby are being encouraged to have their say.

The local plan will replace policies from 12 different local authorities with 96 new policies covering the whole of the national park from Winchester to Eastbourne.

Margaret Paren, chairwoman of the park authority, said: ‘The local plan puts these landscapes first – they are the reason the South Downs became a national park and they must sit at the heart of every planning decision we make.

‘But our communities matter too, many of whom have undertaken their own neighbourhood plans. Some need to be able to grow, but this has to be in a way that respects the local environment.

‘The plan also sets out the high standards all proposed development must meet to protect and value nature.’

To comment visit southdowns.gov.uk/localplan.