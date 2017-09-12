Storm Aileen: Drivers warned to avoid sections of M27

Have your say

TRANSPORT experts are warning high-sided lorry drivers, caravans owners and motorcyclists to avoid a stretch of the motorway as a storm hits.

Highways England has issued an amber ‘be aware’ alert across the country in response to a Met Office forecast of strong winds and heavy rain, which comes into force at 9pm tonight and runs until 9am tomorrow morning.

Gusts of up to 60mph are expected, the agency said.

Exposed sections of the roads network should be avoided, including between junction 8 for Hedge End and junction 9 for Whiteley.

Richard Leonard, head of road user safety at Highways England, said: ‘We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys, with strong winds and heavy rain expected from Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning.

‘In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down and avoid using exposed sections of road if possible.’