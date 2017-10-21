Search

Storm Brian latest - tree blocks railway lines and hovercraft suspended

Storm Brian at 10am Picture: earth.nullschool.net
Storm Brian at 10am Picture: earth.nullschool.net

Hampshire County Council's cabinet sign off on £140m cuts - but £1 tip charge may save centres

0
Have your say

A FALLEN tree at Swanwick is blocking the railway line between Fareham and Southampton.

Southern Rail has said that all services are suspended.

Meanwhile, Hovertravel has said that it has had to stop its route between Southsea and the Isle of Wight.

A tweet said: ‘Unfortunately our services are suspended due to the adverse weather conditions.’

The disruption comes after today’s planned Great South Run events on Southsea Common were cancelled last night by the organisers due to the forecast 55mph winds.