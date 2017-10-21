Storm Brian latest - tree blocks railway lines and hovercraft suspended

Have your say

A FALLEN tree at Swanwick is blocking the railway line between Fareham and Southampton.

Southern Rail has said that all services are suspended.

Meanwhile, Hovertravel has said that it has had to stop its route between Southsea and the Isle of Wight.

A tweet said: ‘Unfortunately our services are suspended due to the adverse weather conditions.’

The disruption comes after today’s planned Great South Run events on Southsea Common were cancelled last night by the organisers due to the forecast 55mph winds.