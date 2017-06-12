Stubbington Ark wants people to adopt feral cats

AN ANIMAL shelter is after people who can adopt a feral cat.

Stubbington Ark is in need of residents who have a barn, stable yard or outbuilding.

A spokeswoman said: ‘At the RSPCA Solent branch we have a selection of feral cats who need a home.

‘They have had little human interaction and we have rescued them from different situations.

‘Some owners of feral cats find they do become much more trusting and friendly over time. We desperately need people with suitable land who can adopt them permanently.’

For more information call 01329 667541.