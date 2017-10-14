Students’ high gore in movie contest

IF YOU go down to the woods today, you really could be in for a big surprise.

College students have been putting their incredible make-up and cinematography skills to the test for a head-to-head film competition.

Lucy Townsend in her zombie make-up

More than 30 students from Highbury College transformed Queen Elizabeth Country Park, near Petersfield, into a post-apocalyptic world, having been tasked with producing a short film.

The students from the creative media production course were split into five teams to create their very own Walking Dead style movies.

Pupils painted each other’s faces and applied special-effects make-up to one another – before groaning and staggering through the Waterlooville countryside on camera.

But it’s not all fun and games – the teams were instructed to produce the films as part of their course, with each video being uploaded online by the college – after which, the students will compete to see who gets the most views.

Lucy Collins prepares to scare

Creative media production lecturer Kara Hall said: ‘Our media students have been so impressive during this project.

‘They planned the content, carefully producing professional storyboards and all had fantastic, creative ideas.’

Kara says that the students have really come into their own as a result of the challenge.

She said: ‘On the day they surprised us with just how creative they can be with some even making their own fake bodies.

Joe Gray practises his zombie stare

‘It has been a great project and has given the students the chance to experience what it is like filming on location.

‘They had great fun and have produced some great films but this is just one of many professional projects they will work on throughout the year.’

Once all five films are completed, they will all be uploaded to the college’s YouTube channel, HighburyCollegeUK.

For more information about the college go to highbury.ac.uk.