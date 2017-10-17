Sultan submariners surface for run

Have your say

THEY’RE more used to life beneath the waves than on land.

But that isn’t stopping a team of submariners from HMS Sultan from taking on this weekend’s Great South Run.

The squad of 16 marine engineers from the Gosport naval base will be taking on the 10-mile route carrying their own, home-made submarine.

Weighing in at a fraction of the real thing, their custom-built wooden and aluminium vessel is 4m long and 25kg and has been contructed using the skills taught at Sultan.

The determined sailors will be raising money for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity, which supports families and service personnel from the navy.

So far they have raised £150 of their £1,000 target.

To support the team’s efforts, see https://goo.gl/bdJ1ia