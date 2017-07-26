Summer flower show was ‘a huge success’

Have your say

THIS year’s Lee-on-the-Solent Horticultural Society summer show was the biggest in the past six years, according to organisers.

The show was held earlier this month – and chairman Ray Harding claims it was the best show in recent times.

Held in Lee-on-Solent Community Centre, the event had 275 exhibits on display, with horticultural veterans and green-fingered youngsters all getting involved.

Ray said: ‘The afternoon was very well supported, with an overall view that it was a wonderful show.

‘The judges’ feedback comments were very encouraging and they all agreed that the exhibits were of a very good standard.

‘The show was very successful due to the hard work of the society committee and members working behind the scenes.

‘Congratulations to everyone who entered and to the prizewinners from the day.’

The next event will be the Lee-on-the-Solent Horticultural Society’s Autumn Show, which will take place on September 9.