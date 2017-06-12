Summer weather set to return to Portsmouth this week as temperatures reach more than 20C

The recent summer weather looks set to stay in Portsmouth with more warm temperatures expected this week.

Prolonged sunny spells are forecast throughout the next few days - but people are being warned of high pollen levels in the south of the country.

Tuesday is expected to be dry and bright, with the best of the sunshine likely to be along the south coast.

The maximum temperature in Portsmouth will be about 20C, possibly rising into the mid-twenties in the second half of the week.

There is a low chance of showers overnight on Wednesday.

Although temperatures will remain close to 20C later in the week, breezy weather nearer the coast will mean it will feel slightly cooler.

Tuesday's weather forecast. Picture: Met Office

Pollen levels remain at ‘very high’ until Friday according to the Met Office.