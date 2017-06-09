Superhero Day raises £15,568 for hospice

MORE than £15,000 was raised for a children’s hospice thanks to a superhero fundraiser.

Wave 105 Cash for Kids raised £15,568 for Naomi House, based in Winchester which supports families across the south, after people dressed up as superheroes.

Businesses, organisations and schools along the south coast supported Wave 105 by choosing a day during May to raise money for disadvantaged children.

Samantha Tanner, charity manager of Cash for Kids, said: ‘We are overwhelmed by the response that we have had to this year’s Superhero Day.

‘Many organisations supported the annual event by holding bake sales and wearing their best superhero outfits to the office.

‘The money raised will be donated to Naomi House to put towards a hydrotherapy suite, which offers families the chance to use the pool when they may not otherwise have had the opportunity.’

In the Wave 105 studio, staff and presenters also organised their own Superhero Day fun by wearing their superhero outfits throughout the day.