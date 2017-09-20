Support event for families

Have your say

A CHARITY is hosting a family focus event for supporting children with challenges.

One Community in Fareham is holding the event with the aim of bringing together support groups and information for frustrated parents.

Community support worker Hayley Hamlett said: ‘It is a chance to gain support and advice about children with challenges.

‘It is a chance to highlight the organisations that can help parents, grandparents and teachers.’

There will be information about ADHD, autism, anxiety, dyspraxia and other conditions.

The event is free and will be held at Ferneham Hall on Thursday, October 5 between 10am and 2pm.

For more information visit www.1community.org.uk