Support for Gosport comic impressionist on charity walk

A WELL-KNOWN Norman Wisdom impressionist has received an influx of support after starting his big charity walk.

Entertainer Glenn Ford set off to a pub named after his idol in Deal, Kent, on Tuesday, starting his journey from The Star in High Street, Gosport.

Glenn, who also marked the 40th anniversary of his career in entertainment that day, is hoping to raise £40,000 for the Sir Norman Wisdom Memorial Fund from the 131-mile trip.

Gosport resident Malcolm Dent says that Glenn is an inspiration to the community.

He said: ‘Glenn is aiming to raise money for a new minibus; he is a local person who has the backing of everyone here in Gosport.

‘He is a lovely chap and I wish him all the best on his journey.’

Conservative MP Caroline Dinenage added: ‘I saw him off on Tuesday – he is a great local character.

‘He has raised a fortune for charities, both locally and nationally by doing these walks.

‘When he takes on these challenges he does them in a normal pair of shoes and his typical Normal Wisdom attire.’

People can donate to Glenn via PayPal, at wisdomfund@outlook.com