Support showcase

SERVICES for children, young people and families with special educational needs and disabilities were showcased at an event in Portsmouth.

Charity Portsmouth Parent Voice, which supports parents and carers of children with disabilities, held an event at Miltoncross Academy, in Milton, called Local Offer Live on Saturday. It was the charity’s third year holding the day, which gave families the chance to find out about the services that can help them.

Barbara McDougall, coordinator, said: ‘It was brilliant. We had more families this year compared to last year. It was our third year and each time it grows.

‘We had lots of new parents too, who had no idea where to go for support so it was good to chat to them and signpost them for some support.’