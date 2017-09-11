Take a look at this morning’s weather and travel

YESTERDAY’S rainfall looks set to continue throughout most of today.
Showers are expected throughout most of today, potentially getting heavier towards late afternoon.
There may be some sunny spells later into the evening, with a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.
Currently, there are no delays on any of the major roads, but train stations across the region are having network issues with ticket machines, so queues for ticket purchases are likely.
