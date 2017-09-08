Take a look at today’s weather and travel

Have your say

IT is set to be a rainy day in Portsmouth, with showers throughout the day and a potential thunderstorm on the way.

The scattered showers are expected to get heavier as the day goes on, with a present breeze until late afternoon.

If a thunderstorm does hit, it won’t be until around 6pm. Maximum temperature for today is 17 degrees Celsius.

All trains are running on time and major roads across the city are currently flowing smoothly.