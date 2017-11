Have your say

IT IS set to be an overcast day throughout the region today, with outbreaks of rain throughout the morning.

There is a very small chance of sunny spells during the afternoon, with brisk winds easing off later in the day.

Expect highs of 11 degrees Celsius and lows of 8 degrees.

Currently, all roads are running as normal – but an RMT strike is affecting railway times, and a points failure at Littlehampton is causing delays of 15-20 minutes into Portsmouth Harbour.